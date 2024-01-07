Kevin Roche, Glenconnor

Kevin Roche

Rockfield, Glenconnor, Co. Tipperary.

Died Friday 5th January 2024, peacefully, in the

tender care of the nurses and staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

(Predeceased by his siblings, Collette, Agnes, John, Pat and Sheila).

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Yvonne, his adored children Alex,

Rachel and Gregory, sons-in-laws Anthony and Duncan, daughter-in-law Veronika , proud

and cherished grandfather of Kate, Abbie, Hugo, Amelia, Ava, Harry, Leo, Brian, and Séan,

his sister Geraldine, his cherished niece Maria, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and

his many friends.

May Kevin Rest in Peace

Reposing at Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening the 9th of January, from 5pm to 7pm.

Kevin’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday 10th January, at 1pm in St. John the Baptist’s

Church, Powerstown, followed by his cremation service at 4pm in The Island Crematorium

Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.powerstownchurch.com

Family Flowers only. House Private Please.