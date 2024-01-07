Kevin Roche, Glenconnor

Kevin Roche
Rockfield, Glenconnor, Co. Tipperary.
Died Friday 5th January 2024, peacefully, in the
tender care of the nurses and staff of Tipperary University Hospital.
(Predeceased by his siblings, Collette, Agnes, John, Pat and Sheila).
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Yvonne, his adored children Alex,
Rachel and Gregory, sons-in-laws Anthony and Duncan, daughter-in-law Veronika , proud
and cherished grandfather of Kate, Abbie, Hugo, Amelia, Ava, Harry, Leo, Brian, and Séan,
his sister Geraldine, his cherished niece Maria, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces relatives and
his many friends.
May Kevin Rest in Peace
Reposing at Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening the 9th of January, from 5pm to 7pm.
Kevin’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday 10th January, at 1pm in St. John the Baptist’s
Church, Powerstown, followed by his cremation service at 4pm in The Island Crematorium
Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.powerstownchurch.com
Family Flowers only. House Private Please.