Kevin Power, Carrick on Suir

3 O’Mahony Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir.

Deeply regretted by his loving family. Brothers Noel, Nicky, Christy, Tom, Johnny, Davy, Gerry and Vinny. Sisters Ann, Josephine, Maria, Tina and Cathy. Nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral mass in St Nicholas Church on Saturday at 12 o clock with burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery.

Mass can be heard through the speaker system in the car park or viewed online on https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

