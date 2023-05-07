Kevin O’Driscoll, Kilkenny

Mountain Grove, Templeorum, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by his father Mick, brother Brian, sons Jack, Sean and Ciarán, niece Maya, nephews Tommy and Aaron, partner Janice, aunt, uncles and cousins of the O’Driscoll family, the Coffey family and his many friends.

May Kevin rest in peace.

Kevin will be reposing at his residence (E32R856) on Monday 8th of May from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Templeorum Church on Tuesday 9th of May for 11 am Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private on Tuesday Morning