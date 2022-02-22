Kevin Long, Nenagh & Cork

Tulla, Capparoe, Silvermines, Nenagh and Kilbrogan, Bandon, Co.Cork.

Peacefully after a short illness, in the loving care of the staff at Ward 8D at University Hospital Limerick.

Devoted husband to Mary, beloved father to Richard, Maria, Kevin & Sean. Grandfather to Daniel, Killian, Rachel, Katie, Emily, James, Sean Og, Ellen, Eva, Shauna & Jk and much loved great grandfather to Rian and Hannah. Will be sadly missed by his daughters in law Anne, Claire & Catherine & son in law John, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh (E45 KN94) this Wednesday from 5pm-7pm.

Remains arriving at our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, on Thursday for requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Kilmore graveyard.

House private for family and friends.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed.

