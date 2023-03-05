Kevin Kennedy, Cashel and Drangan

St. Patrick’s Gardens Cashel, and formerly of Cloughtaney, Drangan.

4th March 2023.

Predeceased by his mother Mai, father Pat, brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by his brother Pat, sisters-in-law Ann & Margaret, nephews Panie, Tony, Stephen & Neil, niece Maeve, his friends and caregivers in St. Patrick’s Gardens Cashel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Sunday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm.

Arriving at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Crohane Cemetery.