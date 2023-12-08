Kevin Griffin, Ballina & Clare

Native of Doolin Co. Clare and late of Ballina, Co Tipperary.

7th December 2023.

Pre-deceased by his son Brendan, he is survived by his loving wife Betty, daughter Bronagh and sons John, Kevin and Enda, son-in-law Declan, daughters-in-law Noreen, Sinead and Claire. Fondly remembered by grandchildren Sheila Alice, James, Robert, Aedán, Emma, Tess, Kate and Aoibh, his sisters Kathleen (Boston U.S.A) and Teresa (Florida U.S.A), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Saturday 9th December from 4PM to 6PM.

Arriving for Requiem Mass on Sunday 10th December in Our Lady and St. Lua church Ballina at 11:30 which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only. House Private.