Kenny Hackett, Clonmel & Fethard

Kenny Hackett

Old Bridge, Clonmel and formerly Strylea, Fethard, Co Tipperary, November 26th 2021.

Pre deceased by his mother Margaret, his sister Catriona and his brother Mark. Deeply regretted by his father Seamus, his brothers John , Diarmuid, Colm, Luke and Paul, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

