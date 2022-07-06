Kenneth McCarthy, Roscrea and Capparoe

Aglish, Roscrea and late of Gortnacleha, Capparoe, Nenagh.

Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne and in the exceptionally kind care of the staff at Milford Hospice, and his many dedicated & wonderful home carers.

Predeceased by his younger sister Marian Foley.

Sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife Michelle, treasured children Niamh and Eoghan, parents Annette and Kieran Egan, sisters Michelle (Hennessy), Anne (Raleigh) and Martina (Ryan), brothers Michael, Thomas and Ronan, mother-in-law Anne Reddan, brothers-in-law Dave, Eamon, Patrick, Paddy, Kieran; and sisters-in-law Gene, Lorraine and Thomas’ partner Dee. Also missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and his dear friends who were of great support to him during his illness.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street Borrisokane on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private family service will take place on Thursday at Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

House private by request.

Family flowers only and for those who wish, donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

Kenneth’s service on Thursday afternoon will be available to view on https://shannoncrematorium.com/