Kenneth David Henderson, Portlaoise and Roscrea

30 Grenville, Portlaoise and formerly Roscrea

Peacefully at Regional Tullamore Hospital. Pre-deceased by his brother Gordon.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jo, daughters Tracy and Andrea, sons-in-law Ciarán and Paul, grand-daughter Trieu, brother Ramsay, sister-in-law Miriam, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm (face masks to be worn at all times and there will be no condolence book in use at the funeral home).

Private removal on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church of Ireland for Funeral Service at 11am.

Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence