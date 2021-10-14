Ken Hogan – Clonmel

Sheehy Terrace, Clonmel (formally of Clonmel Fire Brigade & South Tipperary County Council ) The 12th October 2021, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, (predeceased by son Jim and sister Carmel)

Sadly missed by his loving wife, Peggy. Sons Ken & Paul, daughters in law, Antje, Monica & Tina. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, Nancy and Essie, brother in law Jim, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Ken Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6:30pm to 8pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 12:30 to St Peter & Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence