Kelly Ann Foran, Nenagh

78 Ballygraigue Court, Nenagh & late of 68 Cormack Drive.

Suddenly at home on 3rd June 2023.

Predeceased by her beloved son Christopher.

Will be sadly missed by her loving children Olivia, A.J. and Sierra, mother Celine and father James. sisters Shannon, Chloe & Holly. aunts, uncles, and nephew Levi, cousins, neighbours relatives and her many friends.

May Kelly Ann Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home at 78 Ballygraigue Court this Wednesday from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.