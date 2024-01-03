Keith Lawrence, Fethard

Woodvale Walk, Fethard

Passed away on January 1st 2024.

Beloved son of Patrick and Alice, brother to Tanya, Ursula, Lorena, Orla and Adi. Also missed by his seven nieces and nephews. Beloved grandson of Nanny Bunty. Keith will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Keith’s Mass will be livestreamed on parishchurch.net