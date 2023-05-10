Kay Maher née Russell, Carrick on Suir

St Nicholas Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

Died 7th May 2023

Predeceased by her husband Eric, parents Cissie and Paddy, brothers Pa, Tom and Eddie.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Marie, Cora, Edward, Patrick and Owen, brother’s Richie, Nicholas, John and Gerry, sister’s Stasia and Eileen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law Paly and Denis, daughter-in-law Lisa, Yvonne and Veronica, grandchildren Sarah, Eric, Shannon, Ryan, Aaron, Jake, Padraic, Nathan, Eric, Daniel, Owen and Maddie, nieces, nephews, relatives and her large circle of friends.

May Kay rest in peace.

Kay will be reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Friday for Requiem Mass at 10.30 followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please.