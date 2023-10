Kay Doran (née Murphy)

Jerpoint Church, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny and late of Tipperary town, Co. Tipperary

11th October (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Reposing at Hehir’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 FH90) from 6p.m on Sunday with Rosary at 7p.m. Funeral arriving at Holycross Abbey on Monday at 11a.m for requiem Mass at 11.30a.m followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.