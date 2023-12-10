Kay Curran, Clonmel

Kay Curran

Coleville Avenue, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

8th December 2023. Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Liam Curran, greatly loved by her children Rachel, Suzanne, Paul, Judith and Kate and god daughter Susan. She will be deeply missed by her sister Mildred and brother Michael, her sons in law and daughter in law, her 15 adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and special carer of the last 10 years, Amy.

May Kay Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel (E91 PK19), from 5-7pm on Tuesday 12th December. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Wednesday 13th December at SS. Peter & Pauls Church, Clonmel, (which can be viewed, by clicking the link below) with interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Family flowers only please.