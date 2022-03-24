Katie Ryan (nee Ryan), Nenagh and Offaly

Hawthorns, Nenagh and Mount Bolus, Co. Offaly and late of Revenue Commissioners Nenagh.

Died on March 24th peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her parents John and Nancy, brother Noel, nephews Mark and Daniel.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband and best friend Tom, daughter Megan, son Adam, sister Brigid, brother Billy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephew Theo, relatives, great neighbours and great friends.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home, Nenagh this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation service at Shannon crematorium at 3pm.

The livestream can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/ and https://imnda.ie/