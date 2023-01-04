Kathleen Walsh (nee Roche), Kilsheelan

Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Kathleen, in her 94th year, passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy she will be sadly missed by her daughter Catherine (Murphy) son Thomas, grandchildren Shane, Darragh and Cian, great-grandchildren Khloe, Ava and Annabel, son-in-law Johnny, brother-in-law Johnny (Walsh), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her son Thomas’s house, Garden Grove, Kilsheelan (E91 KP66) on Friday afternoon from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Youtube link to follow or the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/kilsheelankilcashparish.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.