Kathleen Shaw (nee Mansfield), Ballylooby

Kilroe, Ballylooby, Co. Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her sister Mary and brother Dan.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Vinny, daughters and sons Michelle, John, Patrick and Stacey, beloved Grandson Michael, partners Michael and Sinéad, sisters Joan and Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen (E21 Y447) on Sunday 10th December from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 o’ clock in the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.