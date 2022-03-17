Kathleen Ryan (Nee Gleeson),Borrisoleigh

Mountkinnane, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary.

16th of March 2022, beloved wife of the late Jerry and sister of the late Peggy and Teresa.

Kathleen passed away in the loving arms of her family, dear mother of Margaret (Collier), Bernadette (Quinn) and Sean, loved mother-in-law of Tom, Ian and Jenny and adored grandmother of Sinead, Diarmuid, Conor, Tomás, Etaoin, Fiadh, Murrien and Callum, cherished sister of Sr. Assumpta, Ciss, Denis, Pauline and Michael, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoliegh on Saturday March 19th from 5 pm to 7 Pm. Requiem mass on Sunday at 1 pm in the Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh, followed by interment in Glenkeen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Kathleen’s mass will be livestreamed on churchcamlive.ie/borrisolieghparis