Kathleen Quirke (nee Maguire), Cashel & Golden

Nodstown, Boherlahan, Cashel and formerly of Golden.

Predeceased by her devoted husband P., sister Eileen (Power) and brother Bryan. Deeply regretted by her much loved children, Margaret, Mary, Paul, Thomas, Catherine and AnneMarie, sister Mary (Corbett), much adored grandchildren, daughter-in-law Martha, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Josie and Margaret, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ardmayle Cemetery.