Kathleen O’Dwyer, Thurles

Athnid, Thurles.

Kathleen, predeceased by her parents Denis and Ellen, brother Fintan, nephew Brian, grandnephew Ronan.

Deeply regretted by her brothers Foncie, Benny and Bill, sisters Mary, Eileen and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm.

Kathleen’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday at 1 o’clock for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.