Kathleen O’Brien nee O’Donoghue, Nenagh and Coolbawn

McDonagh Street, Nenagh and formerly of Lesseragh, Coolbawn

November 2nd 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Home, Nenagh, predeceased by her beloved husband Jim.

Sadly missed by her loving family, Judy, Sean, Denise, Seamus, Marie, Anne, Michelle and William, sister Betty (Campbell), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday, to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of St. Conlon’s and Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence