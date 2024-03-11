Kathleen O’Brien (née Fitzgibbon), Mullinahone

Jamestown, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary.

Kathleen passed peacefully in the gentle loving care of the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Waterford.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Caitríona, son’s Karl, Richard, Steven, Colm, Alan, Jason and Rory, sister’s Josephine and Theresa, Grandchildren Jamie, Conor, Ludovica, Sam, Alex and Max, nieces and nephew, relatives, neighours and friend.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Wednesday March 13th from 5:30pm – 8:00pm.

Removal on Thursday 14th March at 11:30am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

For those who would have liked to attend but cannot, you may view Bridget’s Funeral Mass on the link below; https://irishlivestream.com/viewingroom1

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team, University Hospital Waterford.

House private please.