Kathleen Nagle nee O’Brien, Cashel and Fethard

McDonagh Court, Cashel and formerly of Coolmoyne, Fethard.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Fethard at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/fethard followed by Burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence