Kathleen Murphy (nee Heffernan), Nenagh

Lahorna, Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home on Dec 4th 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick Snr, sons Pat & Neil and grandson Joseph.

Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family Marie, Kieran, Philomena & John. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law & daughters in law, Brother Tony, sisters Ess Collopy, Teresa Carroll, Fina Horan, Phyllis Hoolan & Jo Hicks. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours , relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church Puckane on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11.30am.

Livestream of her mass can be viewed on (Link to follow).

Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Following the burial of Kathleen, the family will interr the Ashes of her son Neil. May Neil Rest In Peace.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Pallative Homecare team at Milford Care Centre.