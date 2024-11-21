Kathleen Molamphy nee Gleeson, Nenagh and Toomevara

Tullaheady Nenagh & formerly of Sallygrove & Ballybeg Toomevara.

Peacefully on November 20th surrounded by her family in the care of the staff at Milford Hospice.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Philip, David, Laura & Tara. Her cherished 19 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren, Sister Margaret, son in law Donie, daughter in law Sandra, nieces, nephews, extended family, cousins relatives cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh (E45 KN93) this Friday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11 followed by burial in Lisboney new cemetery.

Livestream can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The Molamphy family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Milford Hospice for the kindness and care shown to Kathleen & also to her incredible homecare team.