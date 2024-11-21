LISTEN
Drivetime with Owen Lonergan

Drivetime with Owen Lonergan

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

Kathleen Molamphy nee Gleeson, Nenagh and Toomevara

Date:

Share:

Obituaries

Tullaheady Nenagh & formerly of Sallygrove & Ballybeg Toomevara.

Peacefully on November 20th surrounded by her family in the care of the staff at Milford Hospice.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Philip, David, Laura & Tara. Her cherished 19 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren, Sister Margaret, son in law Donie, daughter in law Sandra, nieces, nephews, extended family, cousins relatives cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh (E45 KN93) this Friday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11 followed by burial in Lisboney new cemetery.

Livestream can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The Molamphy family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Milford Hospice for the kindness and care shown to Kathleen & also to her incredible homecare team.

advertisement

Latest News

Election 2024

Housing, immigration and health key topics in latest Tipp FM...

Three more Tipperary General election candidates set out their stalls in the latest...
News

Low temperature and ice warning extended until tomorrow

Tipperary escaped the worst of the overnight snow despite being under a Status...
Agriculture

North Tipp IFA election debate goes ahead this evening

With just over a week to go to polling day North Tipperary IFA...
Crime & Legal

Another “smishing” scam targeting Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary are warning of fraudulent text messages circulating at the moment. People...
advertisement
Funeral Director's Login

Latest Sport

GAA

Tipp begin Ladies Football League campaign at home to Galway

Tipperary's fixtures have been confirmed for the 2025 Ladies National Football League. Ed Burke...
GAA

Our Lady’s Templemore earn place in Harty Cup knockout stages

Our Lady's Templemore are into the knockout stages of the Harty Cup. The Mid...
GAA

13% increase in Tipp GAA club match pass for 2025

The price of the Tipperary GAA club season pass is going up by...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.