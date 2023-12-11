Kathleen Lacey nee Walsh, Carrick on Suir

Late of Joanstown, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Ballinabanoge Co Waterford.

Died 11 December 2023.

Pre deceased by her husband Ned, brother Michael, sisters Ann, Peggy and Mary, deeply regretted by her loving children James, Sean, Tom, Catherine, Margaret, Mary, Eddie, Richard and Alice, brothers Pat and John, sisters-in-law Peggy and Mary, brothers-in-law Willie Sullivan and Paddy Walsh, her 29 grandchildren and 27 Great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace.

Kathleen will be reposing at her home E32y582 on Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm.

Kathleen will be arriving at Cuan and Brógan Church Clonea Power on Wednesday for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Hospice Foundation