Kathleen (Kitty) O’Rourke, Fethard

Kathleen (Kitty) O’Rourke (née Hayde)

Mobarnane, Fethard

Deeply regretted by her daughter Catherina Brooks, sons Don, Eddie and Andy, their husband and wives, her sisters May and Pat, brother Philip, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at St. Joseph the Worker Church Moyglass at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.