Kathleen (Kitty) McGrath nee Corbett, Ballymacarbry

Baunfaun, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Kitty passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Croí Óir, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Johnny, sisters and brothers she will be sadly missed by her daughters Breda and Margaret, son Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm, with removal at 7pm to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.