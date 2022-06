Bayswell, Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at her daughter Bernie’s residence at Boulabeha Moyne, Thurles on Friday evening from 5 o’clock until 7.30.

Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Galmoy arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Thurles.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross.

House private on Saturday morning please.