Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Ryan nee Shelley, Borrisoleigh

Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Tipperary.

Beloved wife of the late Mixie. In the loving care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Saturday evening from 6 PM to 7.30 PM for family and close friends.

Removal on Sunday to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Requiem Mass at 1.30 PM, followed by interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

For those who cannot attend, messages of condolences may be left on the link below.

Kitty’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/

