Kathleen (Kitty) Lonergan, nee O’Mahony, Clonmel

Pearse Park, Clonmel.

Kitty passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Pre-deceased by her son Tommy and brother Pat she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, daughter Eleanor, sons Niall, Paul and Liam, grandchildren Cian, Eloise and Ashling, sisters Joan, Noreen, Anna and Pauline, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Sarah, brothers-in-law P.J., Martin and Denis, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.