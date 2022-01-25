Kathleen ‘Kitty’ Gannon (nee Kennedy), Johnstown

Kathleen (Kitty) Gannon nee Kennedy

Ballyspellan, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 5.30 until 7.30, followed by removal to St. Kieran’s Church Johnstown arriving at 8 o’clock.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery.

