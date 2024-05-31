Kathleen (Kitty) Curran nee Whelan, Thurles

Cabragh Road, Thurles.

Peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Johnny.

Deeply regretted by her devoted family; husband Billy, daughter Sinéad, sons Ken and Shane, grandchildren Killian, Ben, Nell and Milo, great-grandchildren Tadhg and Naínsí son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Tori and Elma, brothers Jimmy and Willie, sister Maureen (Smythe, Ennis), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 2nd June from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 3rd June at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.