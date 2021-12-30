Kathleen Keyes, Carrick on Suir

Late of Sir John’s, Carrick on Suir.

Died 29th December 2021

Deeply regretted by her loving son’s and daughter’s Margaret, Mary, Theresa, Catherine, Eileen, PJ, David and Noel. Sister’s Peggy and Mary, brother David, son’s in law Eddie, Tom and Ian, daughter in law Becky, grandchildren nieces nephew’s relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick on Suir on Saturday the 1st January 2022 for Requiem Mass at 10.30 followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

We encourage no handshaking and suggest using the online condolence page below to offer your sympathies.

Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

