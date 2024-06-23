Kathleen Kenny nee Rockett, Carrick on Suir

Lower Waterford Road, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Deerpark, Carrick on Suir

Died 21st June peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Greenhill Nursing Home Carrick on Suir.

Pre-deceased by her husband Seamus, parents Jack and Mary, brothers and sister.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Patrick, Margaret, Maura, Ann and Colette, sisters Nellie New york, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Brian, Clare, Jim, Fiona, Ciara, David and Katie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace.

Kathleen will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Monday the 24th June from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Kathleen will be arriving at St Molleran’s Church Carrick Beg on Tuesday the 25th June for requiem mass on arrival at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Carrick on Suir.