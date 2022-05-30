Kathleen Kennedy nee Gregan, Nenagh

Kathleen Kennedy nee Gregan

No.6 lower Dublin road Nenagh & late of McDonagh Street.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family On 29th May 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Paddy and Bridie, brother John & son in law Niall Quinlan. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Greg and cherished family Evelyn, Patricia, Vivienne, Ryan, Audrey and Leone. Sister Patricia Micalizzi, grandchildren, sons in law Michael and Noel, daughter in law Debbie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home at Dublin road this Tuesday from 5 to 8.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of the Holy spirit Youghalarra Wednesday for her Requiem mass at 12:30.

Burial afterwards in Youghalarra Graveyard, Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Milford care centre.

House private on Wednesday morning please