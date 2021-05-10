Kathleen ‘Katie’ Dunne (nee Shelly), Ballingarry

Kathleen (Katie) Dunne nee Shelly

Oakwood, Ballingarry, Thurles

Missed by Husband Andrew, Daughters Kayleigh and Shannon, Sons AJ,Aaron and Kierran, grandchildren Devon, Roman, and Halle ,parents; Dan and Hannah, sisters Trisha and Deidrebrother Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballingarry on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Katie’s funeral shall be in accordance to current Covid 19 Regulations.

