Kathleen ‘Kate’ Cullinan (nee Hayes), Clonmel & Wexford

Kathleen (Kate) Cullinan nee Hayes

Roaring Spring Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Broadway, Co Wexford.

Kate passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Tuesday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sister Eileen she will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret (O’Malley), son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Oisín and Rory, brother Nick, sisters Rita, Gretta and Maureen, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Pat and Jack, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, with Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

Kate’s family will be wearing a rose in her memory.

If you would like to wear something similar please do.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

