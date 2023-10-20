Kathleen Houlihan (nee Marmion), Lorrha & Meath

3 St. Ruadhan’s Terrace, Lorrha & Summerhill, Co. Meath.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the care of Ealga Nursing Home, Shinrone.

Pre-deceased by her Husband Tom and her Sons Christopher and Noel.

Sadly missed by her Sons Tommy (Lorrha) and Bernard (Borrisokane). Daughters-in-law Catherine, Imelda, Mary and Ita. Brother Joe (Trim) and Sister Ann (Summerhill). Her thirteen loving grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren. Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main St, Borrisokane from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to St Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha arriving at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 1:30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.