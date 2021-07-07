Kathleen Hogan (nee Carroll), Birr

Kathleen Hogan (née Carroll)

Ballyegan, Birr, Co. Offaly, died July 6th, 2021,(peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 84th year.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Eamon, She will be sadly missed by her sons and daughters; Liam, Pat, Colman, Majella (Corrigan), Karen (Breslin), Jim and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her twenty three grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren, brothers; Bill, Tom & Oliver, sister; Betty (Dooley), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning in St. Colman’s Church, Kilcolman, Offaly at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Birr Community Nursing Unit.

May she Rest In Peace.

Kathleen’s Funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines.

The Hogan family thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time and invite all those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass or wish to sympathise, to do so in the condolence section below.

