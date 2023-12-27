Kathleen Haverty Nee Hogan, Nenagh & Cloughjordan

Carrig Rua Nenagh & late of Cloughjordan.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice 0n 26th Dec 2023. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael & brother Murty. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Catriona , Martin & Michael. Grandchildren Colm, Padraig & Jack. Brothers Danny & Christy and sister Peggy. Son in law Gerry, daughter in law Emer. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5.30 o’c to 7 o’c.

Remains arriving at SS Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan, on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

Livestream can be viewed on: https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice.

The Haverty family would like to express their gratitude to the Managment & staff at Milford Hospice for the warmth, care & kindness shown to Kathleen during her time at Milford. For this they are very Grateful