Wife of the late Mick.

Behamore, Cloughjordan.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marion (Magner), her sons Michael and Brendan, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Louise and Sinéad, grandchildren Brian, Seán and Orla, nephews and nieces, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home (E53 P272) on Monday evening from 4:30pm – 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 19th, at 12 noon in SS Michael’s & John’s Church, Cloughjordan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.