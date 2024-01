Lisduff, Errill, Co.Laois

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R32 DDP8) on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 4 o’clock pausing for prayers at 8 o’clock both evenings.

Removal on Thursday morning to Our Lady Queen of the Universe Church Errill arriving for Requiem mass at 11.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Templetouhy.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Laois Hospice.

House private on Thursday morning please.