Kathleen Halpin nee Quinn, Cahir

“San Antone” Cashel Road, Cahir.

Kathleen passed away peacefully at Bramleigh Lodge. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Brendan and Declan, daughter Claire, brother Alec, daughters in law Regina and Fiona, grandchildren Ben, Ian, Niall, Ciaran and Quinn, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Kathleen’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Saturday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for Requiem Mass at 11am after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery

The mass will be livestreamed here https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-live/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

