Kathleen Hally (nee O’Donnell), Clonmel

Kathleen Hally (Nee O’Donnell)

Graigue, Springmount, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 6th January 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by her Loving Husband Luke, daughters Annette and Jenny, sons Patrick, Luke and Seamus, daughter in law Cherry, grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Kathleen’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Saturday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which can be viewed on St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan Facebook Page.

Burial Immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family Flowers only Donations if desired to friends of Tipperary University Hospital

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the link below.

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing and Mask wearing.

House Strictly Private Please due to vulnerable family members.

