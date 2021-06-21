Kathleen Hackett (nee Phelan), Clonmel & Castletown

Kathleen Hackett (nee Phelan)

Sonas Melview Nursing Home and Old Toberaheena, Clonmel and formerly Ballycleary, Castletown, Co Laois.

Kathleen passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning, in her 97th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Pierce and baby son Pierce, she was the last surviving member of the Phelan family of Ballycleary, Castletown, Co Laois. Beloved mother to her daughters Phil (Burke) and Nuala (Blackett), she will be sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren Marc, Claire, Neil, Karen, Elaine, Róisín, Conor, David, Páraic, Kate and Aidan, sons-in-law Bartley and Fred, sister-in-law Phil (Hackett), great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 o’clock.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The family would ask that, over the coming days, everyone who knew Kathleen would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for family and close friends.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence