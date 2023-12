7 Parkview Ave., Templemore.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family after a short illness.

Reposing at her residence this evening from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning by Malone’s Funeral Directors to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, arriving for Mass at 10am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning, please.

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society.