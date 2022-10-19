Kathleen Foley née Rafter, Drangan

Drangan Village

October 17th 2022, at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her husband Jim.

Deeply regretted by her sons Sean and Chris, sisters Eileen (Ford) and Margaret (McParland), brothers Tom and John, daughter in law Mairead, grandchildren Cathal, Clodagh and Donncha, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, at 8pm.

The Funeral Mass will take place at 11am on Friday followed by burial in St Mary’s (Old Cemetery) Drangan immediately afterwards.