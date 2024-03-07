Kathleen Flynn, Kilsheelan

Ballinaraha, Kilsheelan

Died 3rd March in her 96th year peacefully under the tender care of Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, parents Richard and Ellen, brothers Ned, Martin, Patrick, Billy and Michael, sisters Margaret, Mary and Eileen, Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Nuala, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Gammonsfield, Kilsheelan tomorrow Friday for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, with donations if desired, to Activities Greenhill Nursing Home

House Private at all times please.